Rochester man pleads guilty to assaulting a woman

Sentencing scheduled for October.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 2:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of breaking a woman’s hip is pleading guilty.

Terry Hart, 46 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Thursday to 3rd degree assault. He was arrested on December 17, 2018, after Rochester police say he shoved his girlfriend’s head into a wall and then shoved her to the floor.

Officers say the woman said she caught Hart stealing collector coins that belonged to her.

A sentencing hearing is set for October 14.

