Rochester man pleads guilty to assault and robbery

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is pleading guilty to both a beating and a robbery.

Yiep Mathiang Lam, 23 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Friday to 3rd degree assault. He was arrested on September 21 and charged with 1st degree aggravated robbery after Rochester police say he dragged a boy from a car and severely beat him two days earlier.

He also entered a guilty plea to 2nd degree aggravated robbery for an incident on September 11 where authorities say he robbed a man after leaving a bar, forcing his victim to withdraw cash from an ATM.

Lam’s sentencing is scheduled for January 7, 2019.