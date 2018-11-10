ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is pleading guilty to both a beating and a robbery.
Yiep Mathiang Lam, 23 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Friday to 3rd degree assault. He was arrested on September 21 and charged with 1st degree aggravated robbery after Rochester police say he dragged a boy from a car and severely beat him two days earlier.
He also entered a guilty plea to 2nd degree aggravated robbery for an incident on September 11 where authorities say he robbed a man after leaving a bar, forcing his victim to withdraw cash from an ATM.
Lam’s sentencing is scheduled for January 7, 2019.
Related Content
- Rochester man pleads guilty to assault and robbery
- Rochester man pleads guilty to armed robbery
- Homeless man pleads guilty to Rochester assault
- Rochester man pleads guilty to domestic assault
- Rochester teen pleads guilty to robbery
- Rochester man pleads guilty to burglary and assault
- Rochester man pleads not guilty to drug and assault crimes
- Minnesota man pleads guilty in Osage assault
- Forest City man pleads guilty to assaults
- Rochester man found not guilty of assault
Scroll for more content...