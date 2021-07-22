Rochester man pleads guilty to arson during George Floyd riots

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester man is pleading guilty to setting fire to a Minneapolis pawn shop during the George Floyd riots.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Montez Terriel Lee, 26, was among a group of people who broke into the Max It Pawn Shop on East Lake Street on May 28, 2020. Federal investigators say security video showed Lee pouring an accelerant around the pawnshop and lighting it on fire, as well as Lee standing in front of the burning shop and saying “[expletive] this place. We’re gonna burn this [expletive] down.”



Image of man authorities claim in Montez Lee, standing in front of burning pawn shop. Image of man authorities claim in Montez Lee, standing in front of burning pawn shop.

Flames destroyed the pawnshop.

No sentencing date has been announced.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the FBI, the Minneapolis Police Department, the Rochester Police Department, and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division.