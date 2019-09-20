Rochester man pleads guilty to Mower County stalking

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Rochester man is pleading guilty to stalking a woman in Mower County.

Jeffrey Charles Podolske, 53, was arrested in July and charged with felony stalking and 1st degree criminal damage to property. A woman told the Mower County Sheriff’s Office that Podolske had violated a restraining order by repeatedly sending her text messages and had threatened to kill her.

The woman also accused Podolske of destroying a vehicle she was in the process of buying by repeatedly ramming it with his pickup truck.

Podolske entered a guilty plea Friday to felony stalking. His sentencing is scheduled for January 2, 2020.