Rochester man pleads guilty to Howard County converter theft

CRESCO, Iowa – A Rochester man is sentenced for stealing catalytic converters in North Iowa.

Tyler Jeffrery Schacherer, 33, pleaded guilty in Howard County District Court to second-degree theft and was ordered Monday to spend three to five years on supervised probation as well as one year in a residential treatment facility.

Schacherer was caught by Howard County sheriff’s deputies removing catalytic converters from a home outside Lime Springs on May 7. Court documents state seven converters were recovered.