Rochester man pleads guilty to 93 mph car chase

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A 93 mile per hour chase has resulted in a guilty plea.

Langston Miles Mercedes, 24 of Rochester, was arrested on May 9, 2021, after he allegedly sped away from an attempted traffic stop. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says the chase started around 4 am on Highway 52 and ended 10 to 15 minutes later when Mercedes pulled into an apartment building parking lot in the 1900 block of 18 ½ Avenue NW.

Deputies say a female let Mercedes into an apartment before he eventually surrendered.

Mercedes pleaded guilty Monday to one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. Charges of , fleeing a peace officer by other means, drug possession and reckless driving will likely be dismissed when Mercedes is sentenced on January 24, 2020.