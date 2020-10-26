Rochester man pleads guilty over cocaine found in someone else's buttocks

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over cocaine found in someone’s buttocks.

Mahad Mahamud Mohamed, 25 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Monday to 2nd degree drug possession.

He was arrested after a traffic stop in the 1200 block of 12th Street SE in Rochester on December 13, 2018. Authorities say a teen in the car with Mohamed was searched and law enforcement says cocaine was found in his buttocks. Mohamed is accused of telling the teen to hide the drugs in his pants.

Mohamed is scheduled to be sentenced on December 7.