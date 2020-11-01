Rochester man pleads guilty over North Iowa car wash thefts

MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea has been entered over some car wash crimes in Cerro Gordo County.

Kyle Kuchenmeister and Danielle Minea are accused of stealing from car washes in Mason City, Clear Lake, and Hampton in August and September of 2019.

Kuchenmeister, 41 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to 2nd degree criminal mischief. His sentencing is set for December 17.

Minea, 40 of Rochester, is pleading not guilty to ongoing criminal conduct, 2nd degree criminal mischief, and 3rd degree theft. Her trial is scheduled to begin on December 15.