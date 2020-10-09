Rochester man pleads guilty over 2018 drug deal

ROCHESTER, Minn. – After a long pandemic-related delay, the second half of an Olmsted County drug duo is pleading guilty.

Cassius L. Gilliam, 29 of Rochester, entered a guilty plea Friday to 2nd degree possession of methamphetamine.



Gilliam and Jacob Davidson were arrested in early November 2018 after Rochester police say they were part of a drug deal in August 2018 where a confidential informant was sold 29.4 grams of meth.

Davidson pleaded guilty in March 2019 to 1st degree sale of drugs and got 30 years of supervised probation.

The case against Gilliam was put on hold in March 2020 due to the pandemic shutdown of much of the Minnesota court system. His sentencing is now scheduled for November 23.