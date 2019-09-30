Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Rochester man pleads guilty in drunken Mower County crash

Jacob Kaput
Jacob Kaput

Other driver sent to the hospital after December 2018 collision.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 1:24 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Rochester man is pleading guilty in a Mower County collision that sent another person to the hospital.

Jacob Robert Kaput, 32, was scheduled to stand trial starting Monday for 1st degree DWI, criminal vehicular operation, a limited license violation, and no proof of insurance. Instead, he entered a guilty plea to 1st degree DWI and his sentencing is set for January 2, 2020.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Kaput rear ended another vehicle on Interstate 90 on December 15, 2018. The other driver was taken to Mayo Clinic in Rochester for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Investigators say Kaput claimed someone else had been driving and then ran from the scene.

Court documents say a breath test found Kaput had a blood alcohol level of .16 at the time of the collision, twice the legal limit.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 94°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 92°
Austin
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 88°
Charles City
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 94°
Rochester
Overcast
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 89°
A massive warm up is on the way before a quick cool down
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: Buying a new vehicle

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

More women entering the business world

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3 tracking a wild weather week: Very warm to very rainy

Image

Weather forecast 9/29

Image

Rise of female-owned businesses

Image

Community rallying around woman battling brain tumor

Image

Last chance to compete for Steak Cook Association World Championship

Image

Annual Tweed Bike Ride in Rochester

Image

Cleaning up Iowa's state parks

Community Events