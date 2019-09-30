Rochester man pleads guilty in drunken Mower County crash

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Rochester man is pleading guilty in a Mower County collision that sent another person to the hospital.

Jacob Robert Kaput, 32, was scheduled to stand trial starting Monday for 1st degree DWI, criminal vehicular operation, a limited license violation, and no proof of insurance. Instead, he entered a guilty plea to 1st degree DWI and his sentencing is set for January 2, 2020.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Kaput rear ended another vehicle on Interstate 90 on December 15, 2018. The other driver was taken to Mayo Clinic in Rochester for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Investigators say Kaput claimed someone else had been driving and then ran from the scene.

Court documents say a breath test found Kaput had a blood alcohol level of .16 at the time of the collision, twice the legal limit.