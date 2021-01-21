Rochester man pleads guilty in drive-by shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A plea deal has been reached in an Olmsted County attempted murder case.

Aries Nyee Candler, 23 of Rochester, entered a guilty plea Thursday to one count of drive-by shooting. He was arrested in December 2019 and charged with 1st degree attempted murder, two counts of drive-by shooting, two counts of 2nd degree assault, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.

Rochester police said Candler drove up and shot at a male and female in the 1200 block of Turnberry Drive on October 29, 2019. Investigators said Candler kept shooting at the male victim as he ran away. A home in the area was struck by several bullets.

Police said the shooting may have been revenge for a sexual assault allegedly committed a few days before.

Candler is now scheduled to be sentenced on Monday in Olmsted County District Court.