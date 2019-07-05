Clear

Rochester man pleads guilty in cases involving stolen motorcycles and snowmobile

Bradley Kazos

Crimes happened in 2017 and 2018.

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 12:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Sentencing is set for an Olmsted County man over two stolen vehicle incidents.

Bradley James Kazos, 47 of Rochester, entered guilty pleas Friday to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and two counts of possession of stolen property. Kazos was charged for separate crimes in late 2017 and early 2018.

Law enforcement says Kazos was arrested after a chase involving a stolen snowmobile on January 28, 2018. He was then charged in February 2018 in connection to a stolen cargo trailer containing two stolen motorcycles that was taken in November 2017.

Kazos is due to be sentenced on September 9.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Rochester
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Tracking an active pattern into the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Another Active Afternoon and Evening

Image

State funds earmarked to help families of fallen first responders

Image

Drunk driving in July

Image

Are you proud to be an American?

Image

Chris' Weather Forecast

Image

Busy campgrounds and severe weather meet

Image

Volunteer of the Month

Image

Food and grilling safety

Image

Preparing the pyrotechnics

Image

Overnight boat collision

Community Events