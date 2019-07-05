ROCHESTER, Minn. – Sentencing is set for an Olmsted County man over two stolen vehicle incidents.
Bradley James Kazos, 47 of Rochester, entered guilty pleas Friday to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and two counts of possession of stolen property. Kazos was charged for separate crimes in late 2017 and early 2018.
Law enforcement says Kazos was arrested after a chase involving a stolen snowmobile on January 28, 2018. He was then charged in February 2018 in connection to a stolen cargo trailer containing two stolen motorcycles that was taken in November 2017.
Kazos is due to be sentenced on September 9.
- Rochester man pleads guilty in cases involving stolen motorcycles and snowmobile
