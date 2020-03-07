Rochester man pleads guilty in Mower County over camper stolen in Wisconsin

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County case involving a camper stolen in Wisconsin is coming to an end with a guilty plea.

Garrick Robert Sneed, 46 of Rochester, is pleading guilty to one felony charge of receiving stolen property. He was charged in October 2018 with that crime and with bringing stolen goods into the state and was finally arrested in April 2019.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office said Sneed dropped off a camper at a Dexter property, at first saying he was trying to sell it and then simply leaving it there. The camper had been reported stolen to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin.

Witnesses in Wisconsin said the camper had been stolen by someone driving a two-tone Ford F150 pickup truck and witnesses in Minnesota said they saw Sneed driving the same kind of pickup when he dropped off the camper.

Sneed is scheduled to be sentenced on July 9.