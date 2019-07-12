AUSTIN, Minn. – A man pleads guilty after being found passed out in a pickup truck.
Shaun Michael Sloan, 36 of Rochester, entered guilty pleas Friday to 2nd degree drug possession and 4th degree DWI. A sentencing hearing is set for December 12.
Sloan was arrested on January 3 after a Mower County sheriff’s deputy found him asleep in a truck at 3 am in Racine. The deputy says he saw a can of butane and a zip-top bag which seemed to hold methamphetamine inside the truck.
Court documents state Sloan failed three field sobriety test and 45.97 grams of meth were found in his vehicle, much of it packaged for sale.
Related Content
- Rochester man pleads guilty in Mower County drug case
- Rochester man pleads not guilty to Mower County drug crime
- UPDATE: Rochester man pleads not guilty in Mower County crash
- Rochester man pleads guilty to drug possession
- Rochester man pleads guilty to drug charges
- Rochester man pleads guilty to drug possession
- Accused drug dealer pleads not guilty in Mower County
- Final defendant pleads guilty in Mower County drug bust
- Mower County teen pleads guilty to drug dealing
- Accused kidnapper pleads guilty in Mower County
Scroll for more content...