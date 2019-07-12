Rochester man pleads guilty in Mower County drug case

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man pleads guilty after being found passed out in a pickup truck.

Shaun Michael Sloan, 36 of Rochester, entered guilty pleas Friday to 2nd degree drug possession and 4th degree DWI. A sentencing hearing is set for December 12.

Sloan was arrested on January 3 after a Mower County sheriff’s deputy found him asleep in a truck at 3 am in Racine. The deputy says he saw a can of butane and a zip-top bag which seemed to hold methamphetamine inside the truck.

Court documents state Sloan failed three field sobriety test and 45.97 grams of meth were found in his vehicle, much of it packaged for sale.