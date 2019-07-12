Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rochester man pleads guilty in Mower County drug case

Found passed out in a truck in January.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 4:57 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man pleads guilty after being found passed out in a pickup truck.

Shaun Michael Sloan, 36 of Rochester, entered guilty pleas Friday to 2nd degree drug possession and 4th degree DWI. A sentencing hearing is set for December 12.

Sloan was arrested on January 3 after a Mower County sheriff’s deputy found him asleep in a truck at 3 am in Racine. The deputy says he saw a can of butane and a zip-top bag which seemed to hold methamphetamine inside the truck.

Court documents state Sloan failed three field sobriety test and 45.97 grams of meth were found in his vehicle, much of it packaged for sale.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Albert Lea
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Austin
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Charles City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Rochester
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Tracking Returning Heat, Humidity, and Possible Storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo Clinic Charter House Annual Sale

Image

CBD Products Sold At Family Video Store

Image

Summer Shelters in Demand

Image

Lights for Liberty Protests Happening Today

Image

Tracking the Kick Off to Our Heatwave

StormTeam 3: Tracking a heatwave and a possibility for strong storms

Image

Honkers defeat La Crosse on the road

Image

Cubs' Lester invites Ashlyn Clark to Wrigley

Image

Austin sophomore named All-American

Image

Mason City defeats WSR, 10-0

Community Events