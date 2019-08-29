Clear

Rochester man pleads guilty after high-speed chase with child in car

Authorities say it started as a domestic dispute.

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 1:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A three-hour chase through Olmsted and Mower counties with a child in the car results in probation for a Rochester man.

Pablo Rodriguez Jr., 31, was arrested on April 19 after a pursuit that hit speeds close to 100 miles per hour. Law enforcement says Rodriguez had a domestic dispute with a woman where he punched and choked her, then drove off with their one-year-old child. The chase ultimately ended with a deputy convinced Rodriguez to surrender.

He’s pleaded guilty to neglect of a child and DWI and been sentenced to two years of supervised probation.

