Rochester man pleads guilty after high-speed chase with child in car

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A three-hour chase through Olmsted and Mower counties with a child in the car results in probation for a Rochester man.
Pablo Rodriguez Jr., 31, was arrested on April 19 after a pursuit that hit speeds close to 100 miles per hour. Law enforcement says Rodriguez had a domestic dispute with a woman where he punched and choked her, then drove off with their one-year-old child. The chase ultimately ended with a deputy convinced Rodriguez to surrender.
He’s pleaded guilty to neglect of a child and DWI and been sentenced to two years of supervised probation.
