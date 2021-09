ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over the assault of a Walmart employee.

Denard Demcarco Ellis, 30 of Rochester, is accused of punching a 53-year-old female Walmart worker on June 3. Investigators say Ellis got upset when he wanted to cash a check and was told the customer service desk was closed.

Police say the punch caused the woman to fall and hit her head on the floor.

Ellis has pleaded guilty to third-degree assault. His sentencing is set for December 6.