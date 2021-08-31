Rochester man on mission to get his family out of Afghanistan safely

ROCHESTER, Minn. - President Biden marked the end of the war in Afghanistan on Tuesday. The last U.S. military planes departed Afghanistan Monday, marking a chaotic exit from the United States' longest war. Thousands of people have been evacuated from the capital city of Kabul, but thousands remain behind, unsure of their future under Taliban rule.

KIMT News 3 spoke to a Rochester man who is on a mission to get his family out of Afghanistan safely. Massi grew up in Afghanistan and has been in the U.S. since 2016. His family is still traumatized by the Taliban's rule two decades ago. "There was no freedom of anything. In order to survive, you had to follow the rules," he explains.

In recent weeks, the Taliban have insisted they will govern more moderately this time around, but Massi testifies that due to a lack of change in the past 20 years, his family and other Afghans remain apprehensive. "It's very common every day for people to get whipped by them... women have been banned from school and banned from work. These are some small examples since august 15," Massi narrates.

Massi explains that although he believes the United States' 20-year military presence in Afghanistan had negative and positive effects, it also gave the Afghan people many opportunities and freedoms. Freedoms that are now threatened.

"The best word to express how they feel is imprisoned. Because when you get out of a free and democratic country and go to the regime of the Taliban, it's not comparable at all. It's an absolute downgrade," he says.

Leaving the country was never a part of Massi's family's plan. They believed they could make a positive impact in the country. But now, ever since the Taliban seized control earlier this month, leaving Kabul is the safest option, but also the most challenging. "I love Kabul... It's very close and dear to my heart. But there's a time unfortunately where I think leaving the country is best. Especially when it comes to protecting which is more dear and sweet to you, which is your rights and freedoms and liberties," Massi tells KIMT.

Massi intended to return to Kabul in 2023 with hopes of establishing the country's first technology institute. He had already been reaching out to organizations and researching funding options. However, that dream is on hold for the time being.

Massi is searching for any avenues to get his parents safe passage out of the country. He's been contacting people at all levels of the American government and various organizations. But in this complicated and turbulent situation, he's finding that many people's hands are tied. "The embassies in Kabul and other countries stopped their commercial flights. Other countries closed their borders. So that made it harder and harder but I am optimistic and hopeful and I'm not giving up until they are out," stresses Massi.

Massi is hopeful that America and other countries won't abandon Afghanistan. "There's a saying that hope is the last thing that dies, and we have a similar saying back home. I think without hope, there's no meaning to life."

Massi believes there is a lot the American government can do to help the situation in Afghanistan and get people like his parents out of the country, but he also thinks there are things individual Americans can do. He stresses the importance of helping young Afghan people, who he says have been robbed of their potential for the past 20 years. For example, he tells KIMT that mental health professionals could offer services to Afghan people, and people working in secondary and higher education can offer scholarships for Afghan students to study in America.

If you have any connections that could help Massi's mission to relocate his family, contact KIMT News 3's Annalise Johnson at ajohnson@kimt.com.