Rochester man now facing a second attempted murder trial

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man facing an attempted murder trial has pleaded not guilty to a different attempted murder.

Iman Abucar-Hagi Iman, 26 of Rochester, entered not guilty pleas Thursday to 1st and 2nd degree attempted murder, 1st and 2nd degree assault, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. No trial date has been set.

These charges stem from an August 7, 2019, incident where Rochester police say Iman and Abdirahman Abdukadir Abdullahi, 27 of Rochester, shot a man multiple times in a third floor hallway at Meadow Park Apartments, leaving the man paralyzed.

Abdullahi previously pleaded not guilty to 1st and 2nd degree attempted murder and 1st and 2nd degree assault. His trial is scheduled to begin May 4.

Iman is already set to stand trial starting May 18 for an incident in April 2019 where he allegedly fired seven or eight times during a drive-by shooting, hitting a 22-year-old and an 18-year-old in the 3100 block of Oxford Lane NW. Iman is charged in this case with two counts of 1st degree attempted murder, two counts of drive-by shooting, two counts of 2nd degree assault, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.