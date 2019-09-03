Clear
BREAKING NEWS Suspect arrested for Howard County bank robbery Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rochester man loses appeal on rape and false imprisonment

Erik Narveson Erik Narveson

Convicted of April 2015 attack on woman.

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 4:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester man fails to get his conviction overturned for raping a woman and holding her captive.

Erik Walden Narveson, 45, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in April 2015, punching her in the face after she grabbed a knife, and then tying her up in the basement and stuffing a sock in her mouth. At trial he was acquitted of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct but found guilty of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct, 3rd degree assault, and false imprisonment.

Narveson got his assault conviction overturned in July 2018 because he was not allowed to argue self-defense at his trial but the remaining two charges were upheld. He then appealed again, arguing the criminal sexual conduct and the false imprisonment were part of the same criminal act and he should not have been prosecuted for separate crimes.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has rejected that argument, stating that Narveson’s motives for sexually assaulting his victim were separate from his motives for imprisoning her in the basement and has upheld his sentence of 11 years and eight months in state prison.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 78°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Drying out but tracking cooling temps through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Suspect in custody in Howard County bank robbery

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Mayo's Madsen twins achieve goal of playing together at the next level

Image

Hurricane Dorian impacts Labor Day travel

Image

Law enforcement memorial fundraiser

Image

Charles City is "Age Friendly"

Image

Summer Tourism boosts businesses

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/2

Image

Freedom Rock - Mental Health support for veterans

Image

Local Cities ranked best in nation for $50k earners

Community Events