Rochester man killed in Olmsted Co. motorcycle accident

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 53-year-old Rochester man died Wednesday after a motorcycle accident.
Patrick O’Hanlon was driving his 1998 Harley-Davidson westbound on County Rd. 2 NE and was approaching the intersection of County Rd. 10 in Quincy Township when he failed to negotiate a turn, authorities said Thursday.
O’Hanlon, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, may have struck a road sign, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.
There was no evidence of speed or alcohol being a factor.
Authorities said the lighting at the time of the crash - 6:47 p.m. - could have played a factor.
