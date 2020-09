EYOTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Rochester man was killed Sunday when he went off Interstate 90 and hit a tree.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Thomas Lee Schwerzler, 59, was driving west when he left the road at the Marion Rest Area and crashed into the tree. The State Patrol says Schwerzler was wearing a seat belt.

This fatal crash happened just before 11 am Sunday. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Eyota Fire and Ambulance assisted at the scene.