Rochester man killed in Dodge County rollover

WASIOJA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Rochester man is dead after a rollover accident in Dodge County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 9 am Thursday on Highway 56 in Wasioja Township. Jama Omar Isse, 30 of Rochester, was driving south when his minivan went into the ditch and rolled. The State Patrol says Isse was killed in the crash.
Dodge Center Fire Department and Ambulance assisted at the scene.
The State Patrol say the road was wet and Isse was not wearing his seat belt.
