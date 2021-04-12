Rochester man jailed for wrench attack, assault on police

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is jailed after allegedly trying to hit a pizza delivery vehicle.

Rochester police say they were called to Oak Terrace Estates in the 1600 block of Marion Road around 1:40 am on Sunday. Police say there was a report of someone trying to break into an apartment and a pizza delivery man says someone approached him and tried to hit his care with a wrench.

Officers say a suspect, Jessy Dian Dominguez, 30 of Rochester, was found on a bicycle and he tried to crash it into a police car. Dominguez allegedly wrestled with an officer and was treated for intoxication.

Dominguez has been booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and faces charges of fourth-degree damage to property, terrorist threats, fourth-degree assault of a peace officer, and disorderly conduct.