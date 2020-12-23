Rochester man is sentenced over knife threats

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of threatening to murder his common law wife is sentenced.

Ricard Jaime Rivera, 48 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to two counts of threats of violence for an incident on March 9. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Rivera kicked in the front door of a home in the 2100 block of Cardinal Lane NW in Stewartville and used a small knife to threaten a man.

According to court documents, Rivera believed the man was having an affair with the woman Rivera has had two children with and been with for 16 years. Rivera allegedly threatened them both, saying things like “I’ll effing kill you.”

He was sentenced Wednesday to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, five years of supervised probation, and must either pay a $500 fine or do 50 hours of community work service.