Rochester man injured in three-vehicle collision

WASECA COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester driver is hurt in a three-vehicle collision Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 8 am on Highway 14 in Waseca County. Three vehicles were westbound on Highway 14 approaching the Blue Earth/Waseca County line. As the vehicles began to slow for traffic, Jeffrey Scott Dixon, 52 of Owatonna, collided with Ethan Drew McConkey, 26 of Rochester, and McConkey then collided with Sarah Ryann Jewison, 23 of New Prauge.

McConkey was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries. The other drivers were not harmed. The State Patrol says all three were wearing their seat belts.

The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office, Janesville police, fire, and rescue all assisted with this accident.