Rochester man injured in Steele County crash

HAVANA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Rochester man is hurt when he drove off the road in Steele County.

Jama Ali Hassan, 37, was driving west on Highway 14 when he left the road and hit a culvert east of the intersection with Highway 218. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 4 pm Wednesday.

Hassan was taken to Owatonna Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He had been wearing his seat belt.

Road conditions at the time of the crash are described as snowy and icy. The Steele County Sheriff’s Office, Owatonna Fire Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene.