Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory - Flood Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester man injured in Steele County crash

State Patrol says he went off the road and hit a culvert.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 8:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

HAVANA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Rochester man is hurt when he drove off the road in Steele County.

Jama Ali Hassan, 37, was driving west on Highway 14 when he left the road and hit a culvert east of the intersection with Highway 218. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 4 pm Wednesday.

Hassan was taken to Owatonna Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He had been wearing his seat belt.

Road conditions at the time of the crash are described as snowy and icy. The Steele County Sheriff’s Office, Owatonna Fire Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Tracking our continuing winter storm.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

School Referendum Fails: What's Next?

Image

Cracking Down on Sex Trafficking

Image

Byron To Get Fareway Grocery

Image

Flu restrictions are put in place at a Mason City hospital

Image

Tracking Redeveloping Precipitation and Very Strong Winds

Image

Local businesses show up to talk to college students

Image

Accident sparks discussion about mental health

Image

"Arrive Rochester" program

Image

April snow causes crashes

Image

I-35 traffic backed up due to numerous crashes

Community Events