Rochester man injured in I-90 rest area accident

FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester man is hurt after an accident at an Interstate 90 rest area.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 11:30 pm Wednesday at the westbound Blue Earth Rest Area in Faribault County. Glenn Ray Abbott, 57, apparently exited his vehicle while it was still in motion and caused it to crash into a wooded area.

Abbott suffered non-life threatening injuries as was taken to Blue Earth Hospital for treatment. The State Patrol says alcohol was involved in this crash.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office and Blue Earth Police Department assisted at the scene.