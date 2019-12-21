Clear

Rochester man injured in Goodhue County rollover

Crash happened Friday evening on Highway 52.

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester man is hurt after a rollover accident in Goodhue County.

Michael Marwan Thompson, 24, was driving north on Highway 52 when the Minnesota State Patrol says he lost control near County Road 8 Boulevard, went off the highway and rolled in the east ditch. This happened just before 9 pm Friday.

Thompson suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment. The State Patrol says he was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester police drone team, Zumbrota police and ambulance, and Wanamingo Fire Department all assisted with this rollover.

