GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester man is hurt in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 52.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Thomas Francis Klees, 40, was northbound near mile marker 75 when he lost control and went into the ditch. Klees was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The State Patrol says he was wearing his seat belt.
The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office as well as Zumbrota police, fire, and ambulance assisted at the scene.
This crash happened around 3:48 pm Thursday.
Related Content
- Rochester man injured in Goodhue County crash
- Rochester driver crashes in Goodhue County
- Rochester duo in Goodhue County crash
- Byron driver hurt in Goodhue County crash
- Dexter woman in Goodhue County crash
- West Concord man killed in Goodhue County crash
- Fatal car accident in Goodhue County
- Disease outbreak linked to Goodhue County campground
- Deadly disease found in Goodhue County deer
- Goodhue County Sheriff's: Snowmobile goes through ice
Scroll for more content...