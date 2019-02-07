Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester man injured in Goodhue County crash

Went into the ditch off Highway 52

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 7:10 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester man is hurt in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 52.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Thomas Francis Klees, 40, was northbound near mile marker 75 when he lost control and went into the ditch. Klees was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol says he was wearing his seat belt.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office as well as Zumbrota police, fire, and ambulance assisted at the scene.

This crash happened around 3:48 pm Thursday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -27°
Albert Lea
Overcast
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -25°
Austin
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -20°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -23°
Rochester
Overcast
-1° wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: -26°
Tracking more snow for Thursday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Frigid Temperatures Tonight and Poor Road Conditions

Image

Leaving Driving to the Professionals

Image

Giving Your Best: Volunteer of the month

Image

Loss of retail option

Image

Poor road conditions leave semis stranded

Image

Shining a light on human trafficking

Image

Missing Movie Memorabilia

Image

A look at some very special Olympians

Image

Midday blizzard conditions update

Image

Tracking Blizzard Conditions Today

Community Events