Rochester man injured in Goodhue County crash

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester man is hurt in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 52.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Thomas Francis Klees, 40, was northbound near mile marker 75 when he lost control and went into the ditch. Klees was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol says he was wearing his seat belt.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office as well as Zumbrota police, fire, and ambulance assisted at the scene.

This crash happened around 3:48 pm Thursday.