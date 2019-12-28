Rochester man injured in Goodhue County collision

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester man is hurt in a car/semi collision Saturday morning.

The crashed happened around 7:05 am on Highway 52 in Goodhue County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Abdiwali Abdirahman Amin, 40 of Rochester, was driving the car and Stanley Donald Krych, 72 of Farmington, was driving the semi. Both were northbound when they collided near mile marker 88.

Amin was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries. Krych was not harmed.

Zumbrota fire and ambulance and Cannon Falls Ambulance assisted with this accident. The State Patrol says the road was snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.