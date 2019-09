Rochester man injured after being struck by vehicle

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man suffered a broken femur after being hit by a vehicle Sunday morning.

Police said James Songer, 45, of Rochester, was walking across Broadway Ave. at 14th St. at 10:04 a.m. when he was struck by a Chevy Avalanche driven by 30-year-old Jorge Ledesma, of Rochester.

Ledesma had two kids in the vehicle and said he was distracted when he hit Songer.

He wasn’t impaired.