Rochester man hurt in collision south of I-90

Happened Monday morning on Highway 63.

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 3:13 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision Monday morning south of Interstate 90 sends one to the hospital.

It happened a little before 11 am on Highway 63. The Minnesota State Patrol says Alexis Capri Herrera, 22 of Rochester, was driving south and Lowell Chris Peterson, 80 of Rochester, was exiting a business parking lot when they crashed.

Peterson was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Herrera was not hurt. The State Patrol says both were wearing their seat belts.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Stewartville Fire and First Responders, the Minnesota DOT, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted with this collision.

