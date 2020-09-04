Rochester man heading to prison after plea deal in two drug cases

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Half of an accused drug duo is heading to prison.

Kyle Kirk Peterson, 35 of Rochester, and Jennifer Nou, 30 of Rochester, were both arrested on September 26 and December 20 in 2017. Rochester police say large amounts of cocaine, marijuana, some heroin, a number of pills, and a loaded handgun were seized in September and cocaine, marijuana, over 200 pills, around a gram of ecstasy, more than $12,000 in cash, and a shotgun were found in a Rochester storage locker in December.



Peterson pleaded guilty to 1st degree sale of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a drug user. Seven other felony charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal. Peterson was sentenced Friday to five years and five months in prison, with credit for five days already served.

Nou is still pleading not guilty to aiding and abetting 1st degree sale of cocaine, aiding and abetting 1st degree possession of cocaine, 2nd degree controlled substance crime, aiding and abetting 2nd, 3rd, and 5th degree controlled substance crimes, possession of a firearm by a drug user, 2nd degree sale of drugs, and 2nd degree possession of drugs. No trial date has been scheduled.