Rochester man going to prison for child sex abuse

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Child sex abuse is sending an Olmsted County man to prison.

Avelino Cruz Munoz, 46 of Rochester, was sentenced Thursday to nine years behind bars, with credit for 312 days already served, followed by 10 years of conditional release.

Cruz Munoz pleaded guilty in August to second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was arrested in December 2020 for two counts of first-degree and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Investigators say Cruz Munoz sexually abuse an underage victim over the court of several years.