Rochester man going to prison for beating his wife with a hammer

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Nearly beating a woman to death with a hammer is sending a Rochester man to prison.

Joseph Ndichu Kinyanjui, 67, was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years behind bars, with credit for 855 days already served. Kinyanjui was found guilty in July of first- and second-degree attempted murder and first- and second-degree assault.

Rochester police say Kinyanjui attacked his wife with a hammer in May 2019. Investigators say the assault left blood splattered everywhere and the victim with severe head trauma that required a titanium plate to be placed in her skull.