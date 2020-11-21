Rochester man going to prison for beating a woman

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A fourth conviction sends a Rochester man to prison.

Corey Wayne Nevels, 33, was arrested in May after Rochester police were called to the 1600 block of Marion Road SE and found a woman bleeding from her lower lip and with a bump on the side of her head. Investigators say Nevels punched the woman several times with a closed fist.

Because of three previous convictions, this incident was elevated to a felony. Nevels pleaded guilty to domestic assault and has now been sentenced to two years behind bars, with credit for 69 days already served.