Rochester man going to prison after plea deal in drive-thru attack

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An attack at a fast food drive-thru lane is sending a man to prison.

Kareem Isaiah Hollins, 22 of Rochester, was sentenced Monday to two years and four months behind bars, with credit for 193 days already served. He had been charged with felony stalking and six misdemeanor crimes for June 14, 2020, assault of two people waiting in the drive-thru at the Marion Road SE Burger King. He pleaded guilty to the stalking charge.

Hollins was accused of grabbing the victim’s car keys and leaving, then resisting arrest and giving one officer a bloody nose.

A woman with Hollins, Emily Busho of Ellendale, was ticketed for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.