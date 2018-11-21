Rochester man gives back to shelters that helped him, and you can join him

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rory Londer owns his own home improvement business in Rochester. But this isn’t where his story starts.

“It wasn't a long time ago, I know what it's like to be hungry I know what it's like to not have anything,” Londer said.

Londer battled alcohol and drug addiction, leading him into homelessness. He would go to a laundromat to stay warm, and frequented local shelters like Dorothy Day House.

“I remember one Thanksgiving when I was in the Dorothy Day, waking up and all the churches started bringing food,” he said. “I remember having this piece of fruit. It was the sweetest in my life to this day. And that sank so deep and sat so deep with me that I just never forgot it.”

This is why Londer spends his Thanksgiving delivering fruit platters to the shelters that helped him get on his feet. As for the place that used to keep him warm:

“I own that laundry mat today...it’s a big deal,” Londer said. “The place that I used to sleep in... I actually own the whole corner, it's pretty cool. So sometimes that little thing people do, that one little something changes a person’s life.”

Londer usually delivers the food alone, but not this year. After hearing his story, Chabad Lubavitch, a Jewish resource center in Rochester, wanted to join in.

They’re welcoming everyone in the community to bring fruit platters and deliver food to the shelters with Londer.

A Jewish man himself, Londer said the support means a great deal to him.

People are welcome to join Londer’s Thanksgiving tradition. They can bring fruit platters to Chabad Lubavitch at 5pm on Wednesday, November 21.