Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rochester man gets staggered sentence for Mower County crash

Jacob Kaput
Jacob Kaput

Authorities say his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit.

Posted: Jan 2, 2020 5:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – The drunk driver in a crash that hospitalized another person will be spending some time in jail for the next several years.

Jacob Robert Kaput, 33 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 1st degree DWI for the collision on December 15, 2018. The Minnesota State Patrol says Kaput rear ended another vehicle on Interstate 90, with the other driver suffering non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say Kaput first claimed someone else had been driving, then ran from the scene. Court documents state his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.

On Thursday, Kaput was sentenced to seven years of supervised probation. He will also have to spend 60 days in jail each year through 2026. Kaput will also have to undergo 60 days of electronic home monitoring for alcohol use in 2020, then 30 days each year through 2025. He must also pay $4,500 in restitution and either pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community work service.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
A few flakes for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Jodi Huisentruit Billboard vandalized

Image

Fillmore County Fatal Crash - Names released

Image

Mystery Bike Donation

Image

Simple exercises you can do at home or at work

Image

2020 Priorities

Image

Traffic Deaths and headlights

Image

DMC disabilities Challenge

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Taking aim at an axe-citing sport

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/1

Community Events