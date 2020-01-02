Rochester man gets staggered sentence for Mower County crash

AUSTIN, Minn. – The drunk driver in a crash that hospitalized another person will be spending some time in jail for the next several years.

Jacob Robert Kaput, 33 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 1st degree DWI for the collision on December 15, 2018. The Minnesota State Patrol says Kaput rear ended another vehicle on Interstate 90, with the other driver suffering non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say Kaput first claimed someone else had been driving, then ran from the scene. Court documents state his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.

On Thursday, Kaput was sentenced to seven years of supervised probation. He will also have to spend 60 days in jail each year through 2026. Kaput will also have to undergo 60 days of electronic home monitoring for alcohol use in 2020, then 30 days each year through 2025. He must also pay $4,500 in restitution and either pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community work service.