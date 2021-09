ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is sentenced to probation for firing a gun at his brother.

Ramel Rodney Livingston, 20 of Rochester, was ordered Thursday to spend five years on supervised probation and either pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community work service.

Livingston pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for an incident on March 2. Rochester police say Livingston fired a gun at his brother inside an apartment in the 2100 block of Valleyhigh Drive NW.