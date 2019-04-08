Rochester man gets probation for police chase

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Trying to avoid a ticket results in probation for a Rochester man.

Robert Lewis Johnson, 23, was arrested on December 3, 2018. Rochester police say an officer tried to pull Johnson over for having no license plate. According to court documents, Johnson drove away, went through a stop light, and then jumped out of the car before it hit a fence at The Gates apartment complex. Police say they then chased Johnson on foot and caught him in a backyard in the 2100 block of 43rd Street NW.

Johnson pleaded guilty to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and was sentenced Monday to three years of supervised probation and must do 75 hours of community work service or pay a $750 fine.