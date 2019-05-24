Rochester man gets probation for drug possession

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s probation and a fine for a man arrested after being pulled over for an obscured license plate.

Chad Michael Loomis, 29 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession. He was charged after a traffic stop on November 25, 2018. Police say Loomis was acting “suspicious” and a search of his vehicle turned up 5.57 grams of methamphetamine and a gram of marijuana.

Loomis has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and a $300 fine.