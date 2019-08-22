Rochester man gets probation for domestic assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Attacking a woman results in probation for a Rochester man.
Jake Daniel Anderson, 26, pleaded guilty Thursday to gross misdemeanor domestic assault. In return, felony charges of stalking and domestic assault were dismissed. Rochester police say Anderson punched, kicked, and choked a woman on December 9, 2018, eventually causing her to flee her home without her shoes or phone to escape.
Anderson has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation and must pay a $400 fine.
