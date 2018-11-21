Clear
Rochester man gets probation for burglary when he was just out of jail

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 3:10 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Stealing from a former employer results in probation for a Rochester man.

Terry Gene Albrecht, 48, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary after authorities say he stole a car and credit card from Briese Iron Works on August 11. Law enforcement says Albrecht had just been released from jail on other charges.
$500 worth of items were bought with the stolen credit card.

On Wednesday, Albrecht was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and 75 hours of community work service.

