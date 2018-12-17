Clear
Rochester man gets prison for home invasion

Sentence still pending for another crime.

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 4:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s prison time for a Rochester home invader.

Dylan Roger Sutter, 20 of Rochester, was sentenced Monday to four years and two months behind bars, with credit for 165 days already served. He pleaded guilty to 1st degree aggravated robbery for a September 2017 incident where a couple reported waking up to find Sutter in their bedroom. After a short fight with one his victims, Sutter escaped but was arrested by police about 10 minutes later.

Sentencing is still pending against Sutter for a July incident where he was found guilty of theft and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. Authorities say he stole a gun out of a co-workers backpack at a Rochester pizza place.

Charges of assault and threats of violence have also been dismissed against Sutter for a January incident where police said a social media dispute escalated into Sutter attacking a woman with a hammer.

