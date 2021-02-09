Rochester man gets prison for NE Iowa theft and chase

DECORAH, Iowa – Stolen property and a dangerous car chase is sending a Minnesota man to prison.

Thomas James Yennie, 42 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to eluding, 2nd degree theft, and possession of THC-1st offense. He was arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase in Winneshiek County on June 9, 2020. Authorities say Yennie crossed the center line and nearly crashed into another vehicle, then led sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit down Highway 52.

Yennie’s vehicle was eventually found in a ditch and he was found and arrested on June 10. Law enforcement says Yennie was also connected to over $1,500 in items stolen from Sleepy Eye Bus Service and Schieffert Farms.

He’s been sentenced to five years in prison, with credit for time served.