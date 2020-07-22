Rochester man gets 21 years in prison for dealing meth

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester man will spend over 20 years in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine.

Dwight Frederick Barnes, 50, has been sentenced to 21 years and 10 months behind bars after being convicted by a federal jury of conspiracy to distribute meth. Prosecutors say Barnes received at least four packages containing meth from the west coast between May 12 and October 20 in 2017 and the sold the drug in Rochester.

On October 20, 2017, Rochester police seized a fifth package sent by Barnes that contained two pounds of meth.

Following his prison sentence, Barnes will spend 10 years on supervised release.

This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the Rochester Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the United States Postal Inspection Service, and the FBI.