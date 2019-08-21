Clear
Rochester man gets 15 years in federal prison

Convicted for being part of a drug ring.

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 5:00 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested after a drug raid where tear gas was used is going to federal prison.

Tyler Jay Clark, 31 of Rochester, was arrested on June 21, 2018 after the Rochester Police Department’s Emergency Response Unit searched a home in the 1400 block of 2nd Street SE. Officers set off tear gas to try and get Clark to surrender, then found him in the attic and took him into custody. Court documents state a search of the home found nearly seven ounces of methamphetamine, a half-ounce of marijuana, and three handguns.

Clear pleaded not guilty to 1st degree aggravated controlled substance crime, 1st degree drug possession, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.

Clark was then indicted Minnesota Federal Court in August 2018 for being part of a drug-dealing conspiracy. He eventually pleaded guilty to possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Clark has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison and the state charges against him have been dismissed.

