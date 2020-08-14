Rochester man found with meth and prescription drugs takes plea deal

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man caught with multiple kinds of drugs is pleading guilty.

Wayne William Moore, 53 of Rochester, entered a guilty plea Friday to 3rd degree drug possession. He was initially charged with that, two counts of 5th degree drug possession, and illegal possession of legend drug. Those lesser charges will likely be dismissed when Moore is sentenced on October 1.

He was arrested on March 2 after Rochester police officers driving on North Broadway Avenue saw him and knew there was a warrant for his arrest. Police say Moore was found with 14 grams of methamphetamine, 88 pills of lorazepam, and other medications that didn’t belong to him.