Rochester man found passed out in vehicle at gas station leads authorities on high-speed pursuit

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 22-year-old Rochester man found asleep in a vehicle at a gas station was taken into custody after fleeing police at a high rate of speed.

Police were called to the Cenex at 3610 E. River Rd. NE at 9:08 p.m. Tuesday after a report of a car with a flat tire had been there for three hours with someone inside it.

Officers approached and saw brass knuckles and a knife inside the vehicle.

Once the man, later identified as 22-year-old Nathaniel Braithwaite, awoke he fled in the vehicle and reached speeds of 70 miles per hour while swerving in and out of traffic.

Braithwaite was then arrested and found with needles, an airsoft pistol, a flare gun and aluminum foil believed to have had drugs in it.

He's facing charges of possession of a pistol, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, giving a false name to officers, carrying a BB gun in public, brass knuckles and driving after revocation.